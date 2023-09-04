With a natural running back taking the snaps for Janesville, it’s no wonder they are a run heavy team, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Before this season, Dane Appleby never played quarterback and he rushed for over 500 yards in his sophomore season. But the transition hasn’t been all about him.
“It’s been different, it’s a lot different than running back,” Appleby said. “The transition has been going really well with my great teammates, great coaches and the blockers that I’ve got. Nothing to really complain about with that.”
The offensive line helped out quite a bit during the game on Thursday against GMG, especially on broken/extended plays outside of the pocket.
Appleby was able to scoop a fumble for a long touchdown run and he also broke off multiple 30-plus yard rushes for a total of four touchdowns on the ground.
“Our blockers are working amazingly,” Appleby said. “They were giving out great lanes and our receivers were open which led to more lanes. We had great play calling, great coaching. Overall, a great game for us.”
The play-action pass off the run worked well for the Wildcats on Thursday night as it resulted in two touchdowns from Appleby to Trevor Forey and finding those wide-open receivers is a nice thing to see happen for Janesville.
“It’s what we are, we are a running team,” head coach Dale Eastman said. “Bringing in a quarterback who has never played quarterback before, it’s all new to him. When we get those wide-open guys, and get those, it’s nice. He makes it look easy sometimes, but there are times he also makes it look real hard.”
While the offense did shoot themselves in the foot throughout the game with penalties that drove them back and way out of position, they were let off because nothing really bad ever came out of it.
One example of this was a third and forever scenario in the first quarter that the Wildcats got out of due to a pass interference call on the Wolverines.
The bright side to most of the mistakes on Thursday night though is that they are fixable ones.
“All things are fixable,” Eastman said. “That’s the nice thing about playing last week, playing this week and playing Don Bosco in the scrimmage. We find out things that we need to get better at and you’ve got to coach them hard, but fill them up with love. You know, get after them a little bit and let them know that everything’s fixable and be proud of it and be proud that we are 2-0.”
While the defense did allow 20 points in the win, it was only a few plays that led to those points. A 60-yard touchdown run, another touchdown that was preceded by a 47-yard reception and a fumble at the end of the game when the result was already without doubt.
“They’re doing alright,” Eastman said. “It’s still a learning curve, trying to get them to do some things. We’ve got to try to get eight hats to the ball, eight hats is what we need. We need to get at the ball more aggressive. I’m really pleased with the d-line too. I’m just proud of them. They aren’t quitting. We gave up a couple of big plays in the first half, it is what it is.”
For Appleby, being a leader on the defensive side of the ball is a big step for him. Communication has been key in the progress of the team and they make sure to do it before each and every play.
“It’s really good,” Appleby said. “We communicate before every play and make sure that everyone knows who has who and whose got what responsibility. We do a great job at communicating, we do a great job at executing too.”