Ruth Mishler was born on November 7, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Emil George Wolf and Dorothy Charlotte (Stannard) Wolf. Ruth met her husband Maurice Mishler when babysitting for his sister. His sister, on behalf of Maurice, asked Ruth if she would go on a date with him and she told her “he has to ask me himself!” Shortly after, the couple married on November 12, 1950, at First Baptist Church where Ruth was a member for 73 years. The couple settled in Waverly and was blessed with the arrival and adoption of their daughter, Joyce (Joi) Ann, in 1960, from Seoul, South Korea.
Ruth worked at different part-time jobs until becoming a parent and then became a stay-at home mom. She spent time gardening, bowling, and camping for many years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, listening to music, making pies, going to church, and making Maurice pancakes every morning for breakfast. She loved getting together with family; celebrating birthdays, reunions, and any reason to gather together. Ruth loved poetry and wrote poems and songs. At one point she sent her songs to a record company; her songs were made into records and were a little-known fact until recently.
In 1976, Ruth decided it was time to complete her high school career having stopped at 8th grade as a teen. With determination, Ruth completed and earned her GED diploma. In 1977, shortly after she and Maurice celebrated 25 years of marriage, Ruth became a young widow at age 47.
Shortly following the death of Maurice, Ruth began a daycare in her home where she took care of many children for several years. She made many trips to see Joi and her grandchildren in the various places where they lived; this included a trip to Holland in 1992. Ruth stayed busy with her love of walking, writing poetry, reading, latch-hook projects, crafts, and puzzles. In March of 2022, after 72 years in Waverly, she moved to Minnesota to be closer to her daughter.
Ruth C. Mishler, 93, went to her heavenly home on May 28, 2023, following a fall and head trauma. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Joi (Andy) Simpson of Blaine, Minnesota; grandchildren: Jonathan (Sweekar) Simpson of San Jose, California, Nikole Mitchell of Aliso Viejo, California, Jared Simpson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ethan (Samantha) Simpson of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight great grandchildren: Hannah and Talia Simpson, Mercy, Eden, and Judah Mitchell, Landon and Clayton Simpson, and Anneliese Simpson, and her loving sister Marion Matthias of Waterloo as well as extended family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings: Jean Shepard, Helen Schilling, Dale Wolf, Betty Fulton, Bonnie Penning, Barbara Wolf.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 211 3rd Street SW, Waverly, Iowa, on June 5, 2023, followed with the funeral at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Ruth will be laid to rest at Horton Cemetery.
