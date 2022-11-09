JOHNSTON, IA — Ryan Sheridan, President/CEO at Denver Savings Bank in Denver, IA, has been selected to serve on the Iowa Bankers Association’s Advocacy and Policy Committee. The committee, composed of senior level bank management professionals from across the state, is responsible for developing and guiding the association’s legislative and advocacy efforts.
“We’re pleased to have Ryan joining the IBA Advocacy and Policy Committee. His expertise and commitment will provide direction for the association as it identifies and develops solutions for various policy issues,” said Sharon Presnall, senior vice president of government relations and compliance at the IBA. “The association is engaged in a wide variety of legislative issues, and it is vitally important that bankers themselves set the direction for the industry because they are in the best position to understand how various laws, rules and regulations impact their banks, communities and customers.”