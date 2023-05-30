MARSHALLTOWN — Pressure.
The act of pressure.
It can be a fuel for a sports team. It can be a burden.
It can be a mixture, which is how the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls golf program saw it after the 2023 Class 2A state tournament at American Legion Golf Course. The 2022 champions were second after the opening round and fell to fourth by the end, carding a 738 to miss out on third by a stroke.
“Coming off of last year, our girls had high expectations,” head coach Josh Krueger said. “Their growth throughout the year was phenomenal. This was a new team that had to find their identity and it came together nicely down the stretch. These girls posted some outstanding scores, which gave them all the confidence to come into the state tournament and make a run at it.
“It’s always great to take a team to the state tournament. This year was no different.”
Added assistant Jalen Tranbarger: “On top of what Josh said, the girls were a fun group to be around who were fully on board with the same goals amongst themselves. This year’s state experience was a steppingstone for many to learn and continue to grow on the golf course. The girls have a lot of successes to be proud of this year.”
Their golfers held the same tune.
“Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted we have so much potential for the next years,” sophomore Chloe Bolte said. “Throughout the season we saw bits and pieces of what we can achieve and I believe this year was a step in the right direction of developing our new team.
Added senior Emma Koester: “I thought we played well as a team. We just didn’t quite get all the pieces together this time, which is okay. We all had good things and bad things about the state tournament as well. I know we all felt that we left a lot of strokes on the course after Friday, but we were all happy to be there.”
Bolte repeated as individual state champion. After a frenetic freshman tournament in which she went to a playoff to decide the champion, Bolte’s sophomore campaign saw her in control from the middle of the first round through the end.
“(She) had a great tournament and showed why she is one of the best golfers in the entire state,” Krueger said. “With her second individual title in as many years, she is putting her mark on this Cougar program and girls golf in the state of Iowa. She works very hard and devotes so much to her craft. We are extremely proud of her.”
Bolte carded a 152 (75/77) to win by 10 strokes. Bolte led Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey by four after day 1 and beat Mediapolis’ Olivia Hines by 10.
After Bolte, Zoey Rhea and Isabel Christensen both shot 193 (96/97 for Rhea, 93/100 for Christensen) to place 37-38. Ava Schult was 49th with a 200 (99/101). Koester was 56th with a 208 (100/108) and Katherine Swehla was 58th with a 210 (108/102).
“I thought what Emma said, team-wise, was really well said,” Rhea noted. “I think we all really wanted those pink shirts again, we were just cut short this time.
“I am so thankful for all of the players that fell into place because we were all able to have each other’s backs and just have fun together.”
The head coach praised Rhea and Schult for stepping into new roles as juniors, and Christensen and Swehla for showing poise as they entered the varsity contingent for the first time.
“Emma was a part of two state tournament teams,” Krueger added. “She has a lot to be proud of, and she will be missed.”
Koester described her final tournament as “quite the rollercoaster for me.”
“I had some good (and needed) pars and my first birdie during a meet; but also some things that did not help my score,” she added. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my career. I was able to play with the best group of girls and cannot wait to see what they all accomplish in the coming years.”