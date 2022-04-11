Students Against Destructive Decisions at Waverly-Shell Rock High School staged a mock crash accident ahead of prom night to showcase for their peers the consequences of poor choices.
This is the first time in four years that the club organized a mock crash an educational tool ahead of prom. The program was first launched in 1989, when Rick Ruebel began teaching health and physical education in the high school. At the time, the organization was called Students Against Drunk Driving, but later the name was changed to reflect the expanded focus on bad decisions beyond drinking that impair driving. Retired after 32 years of teaching, Ruebel attended the exercise and was pleased that the tradition is carried on. Waverly firemen, first responders, Bremer County Emergency Management, and Waverly police responded to the event. The students and the participating agencies then had a debriefing in the high school.