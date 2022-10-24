Waterloo- The Denver Cyclones were looking to continue its success after entering the playoffs on a four game winning streak against Columbus Catholic.
On Waterloo's first drive of the game, Parker Kjeldsen found the endzone from 50-yards out to put the Sailors ahead 7-0 with 8:40 left in the first quarter.
The Cyclones season-long redzone woes continued in the first quarter. On the first drive of the game, it was stopped on fourth down and on the drive following Waterloo's touchdown, Denver was stuffed at the 2-yard line on fourth down.
After both team's offenses were unable to get anything going throughout the end of the first quarter and most of the second, Columbus was the first to get back on the scoreboard after a short 7-yard punt from Denver. The Sailors found the endzone again on the ground with a 12-yard run to put the score at 14-0 with just over two minutes left in the half.
The defensive battle continued throughout the third quarter with neither team finding the endzone throughout the entire quarter.
Going into the final quarter of the season for one team, Waterloo led 14-0. Tye Bradley was the first and only Cyclone to find the endzone in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter to pout the score at 14-7.
The Sailors ran the ball out for the final minutes of the game to secure the 14-7 round one victory.
Ethan Schoville did not play the second half and finished the game with 78 rushing yards and finished the season with 1,289 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Bradley finished off the year with 678 passing yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Reiter closed out his sophomore season with 258 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Denver finished the season with a 6-3 record.