CEDAR RAPIDS — The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team was unable to overcome a subpar second quarter against Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday afternoon in a 52-45 loss at Xavier High School.
Go-Hawk coach Nate Steege believed that his team wasn’t ready to play during that weekend tilt, as they hit just 31.1% from the floor and 46.7% from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t come out with a whole lot of energy, and our effort was very poor overall,” Steege told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Monday morning. “We hung around for a little bit, but it got away from us in the second and third (quarters).”
In the final period, Steege went with some bench players — Clay Draper, Noah Frazell, Jacob Lord, Caden Hotz and Jude Landers — who attempted to narrow the gap with a 22-18 mark in the last 8 minutes of the game. But the 16-4 second frame in favor of the Saints (2-0) proved to be too big of a hill to climb.
“They got us back in the game with a chance to tie the game up again after being down 18,” Steege said. “It was a tale of two different things. I was disappointed with the first group with their effort, but I was proud of the kids we brought in and saw the fight out of them and their ability to come back and get us in the ballgame.”
Cole Hotz and Frazell led the Go-Hawks (1-1) with eight points each, while Keaton Farmer and Hogan Hansen followed with seven points each. Hansen also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead in those categories.
W-SR made 14 for 45 from the floor, including 10 for 28 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Saints were 20 for 54 from the floor, 4 of 22 from behind the arc and outrebounded the Go-Hawks 42-29 for the game.
Trysten Vasquez led everyone in the scorebook with 12 points, making all six of his shot attempts and had 12 rebounds and two assists. Joe Bean added 10 with four boards and four helpers, and Aidan Yamikowksi chipped in eight points, five caroms and two steals.
Steege said there were “little things” that went awry during the game, including not boxing out for rebounds.
“We gave up (13) offensive rebounds, (five) of them to one kid (Vasquez),” Steege said. “One possession in a low-scoring game, you give up that many O-boards, it’s going to be pretty hard to win.
“Our execution was below-average. I just felt like we were kind of going through the motions, and you can’t do that against anybody, especially against Cedar Rapids Xavier.”
The Go-Hawks will open Northeast Iowa Conference play on Friday at New Hampton. Steege wants to spend the week to fine tune things before that contest with the Chickasaws.
“All we can do is look at it, go with the guys and try to help them improve in the areas where we want them to do the most improvement and try to play better on Friday than we did last Saturday,” he said. “It’s still early in the season. We have a lot of time to make those improvements. We’ve got to figure out who’s willing to do the little things, who’s willing to play hard and find the right group of guys to get out there every night.”
C.R. XAVIER 52, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 45
Waverly-SR……8 4 11 22 — 45
C.R. Xavier…….8 16 10 18 — 52
Waverly-Shell Rock: Noah Frazell 3-7 0-1 8, Cole Hotz 3-6 1-2 8, Keaton Farmer 2-3 4-6 7, Hogan Hansen 2-9 2-4 7, Cole Marsh 2-9 0-1 6, Sam Roose 1-1 0-0 3, Clay Draper 1-5 0-1 3, Caden Hotz 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan Kruse 0-2 0-0 0, Luis Portillo 0-1 0-0 0, Jude Landers 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Gayer 0-0 0-0 0, totals 14-45 7-15 45.
C.R. Xavier: Trysten Vasquez 6-6 0-1 12, Joe Bean 4-11 2-5 10, Aidan Yamikowski 2-8 3-4 8, Josef Robert Lemker 3-11 2-4 8, Maverick Burger 2-3 0-0 6, Grayson Hartman 2-4 0-0 5, Spencer Mesch 1-4 1-2 3, Michael Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Landen Eidahl 0-2 0-0 0, Gavin Smith 0-0 0-1 0, totals 20-54 8-18 52.
3-point goals: WSR 10-28 (Marsh 2-5, Frazell 2-5), CRX 4-22 (Burger 2-3, Yamikowski 1-6, Hartman 1-1), Rebounds: WSR 29 (Hansen 8, Frazell 3, four with 2), CRX 42 (Vasquez 12, three with 5); Offensive rebounds: WSR 5 (five with 1), CRX 13 (Vasquez 5, Sundell 2, Lemker 2); Assists: WSR 10 (Hansen 3, seven with 1), CRX 11 (Bean 4, Sundell 3, Vasquez 2); Steals: WSR 9 (Hansen 2, Draper 2, five with 1), CRX 7 (Yamikowski 2, Cunningham 2, three with 1); Blocks: WSR 2 (Farmer 1, Marsh 1), CRX 0; Turnovers: WSR 10, CRX 15; Fouled out: none.