WAVERLY - It wasn't the start to the season that the Go-Hawks were looking for, but a season opener against the defending state champions was never going to be easy.
The Saints received the opening kickoff and they marched down the field on the ground. With the ball on the Go-Hawk 20-yard line, Xavier quarterback Ronan Thomas kept the ball on a quarterback sweep and he found the edge and ran in for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the Saints took the early 7-0 lead.
On the following possession, Waverly-Shell Rock was able to march down the field, mainly on the ground, towards the red zone.
When the Go-Hawks were in a first-and-goal situation on that same drive, they were called for a five-yard penalty and that left them a step behind for the following three plays and they settled for a field goal.
Andrew Mohan drilled a 24-yard attempt to cut the lead to 7-3 with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
The W-SR defense forced a fumble on the following possession on an option pitch and caused a three-and-out to end the first quarter.
Cole Marsh got his first reception of his career to move the chains and cross midfield.
"It's been pretty fun," Marsh said. "I haven't played defense in the last five or six years and as a receiver, it's fun to catch balls and make plays and do whatever I can to make the team successful."
The 11 play, 58-yard drive ended with another Mohan field goal, this time from 39-yards to make it 7-6 Saints with 7:51 to play in the half.
On the very next drive for Xavier, Thomas was able to find Carter Hoffmann behind the W-SR defense on a post route in the middle of the field for a 70-yard touchdown pass to put the Saints up 14-6.
After a three-and-out from W-SR, Coleton Beasler-Weber carried it in on a sweep from 13-yards away to put the Saints ahead 21-6 with 3:05 left in the first half.
Xavier continued to put pressure on W-SR after Noah Schimberg returned the punt from 70-yards to put the Saints ahead 27-6 after the PAT was missed wide left to end the first half.
In the middle of the third quarter, W-SR forced a three-and-out, but the punt reception was muffed and Xavier recovered the fumble deep in the Go-Hawk's territory.
On the three-yard line, Thomas flipped it to Grant Helmle for a touchdown and after the PAT conversion, Xavier led 34-6.
After punts from both teams, Xavier held the ball with 8:45 to play in the game. With the second string players in for both teams, Brady Brueck found his way out of the entire Go-Hawk defense for a 49-yard touchdown run to give Xavier the 41-6 lead.
The Saints held on after their only mistake, a fumble that was recovered by W-SR's Grant Morris, for the 41-6 win to put W-SR at 0-1 after the first game of the season.
"I actually saw a lot of what I was looking for tonight," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "The scoreboard was obviously not in our favor, but we saw some things that we were looking for and we talked about playing really, really hard and they did that."
Mistakes in all three phases of the game are going to hurt a team, and it did just that for the Go-Hawks on Friday night with mistakes ranging from substitution delays to missed assignments on special teams and those added up to the lopsided score.
"Were we clean in all three phases?," Hubbard asked. "No, we weren't clean. We had that punt return that we will learn from and get better at. We are going to move on from this."
Xavier, W-SR Stat Leaders
Passing
W-SR
Wesley Hubbard: 8-14, 42 yards
Caleb Schipper: 1-2, 15 yards
Xavier
Ronan Thomas: 7-9, 127 yards, 2 touchdowns
Rushing
W-SR
Ethan Bibler: 16 rushes for 64 yards
Wesley Hubbard: 11 rushes for 39 yards
Xavier
Coleton Beasler-Weber: 13 rushes for 89 yards and 1 touchdown
Brady Brueck: 2 rushes for 42 yards and 1 touchdown
Receiving
W-SR
Cole Marsh: 3 catches for 23 yards
Gehrig Tibbitts: 1 catch for 15 yards
Benny Ramker: 4 catches for 14 yards
Xavier
Carter Hoffmann: 2 catches for 86 yards and 1 touchdown
Grant Helmle: 4 catches for 25 yards and 1 touchdown
Tackles
W-SR
Grant Trainor: 7 tackles
Charlie Kramer: 6 tackles, 1 for loss
Camden Kramer: 4 tackles
Xavier
Aidan Kinner: 7 tackles, 1 for loss
Grant Helmie: 7 tackles
Adam Cook: 5 tackles
Line Score
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 3 3 0 0 - 6
Xavier........................ 7 20 7 7 - 41