Sally Lindaman, 83, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. A memorial service to honor her memory will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 2330 W 41st St Davenport; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. Memorials in Sally’s name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Sally was born on July 13, 1939 to Garry and Helen Savage. She was united in marriage to Raymond “Ray” Lindaman on July 25, 1959 in Shell Rock, Iowa. Sally worked as a secretary for Shell Rock Security State Bank until her retirement in 2007. She was a member at Christ Church in Davenport and attended many Bible Studies. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing with Ray and her grandsons, and attending her grandsons’ sporting events.