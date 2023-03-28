Sandra Jean White passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Bartels Lutheran Nursing Home, Waverly, Iowa. She was 78 years old upon her passing. Sandy was born December 3, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Reinhardt and Violet Koepsell, the second of three children. She was a graduate of Prairie High School and later Wartburg College of Waverly, Iowa. She married Edward White in August 1967 and began teaching elementary school in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district, which she loved and served her tenure until retirement. Sandy was a kind and generous person with a strong sense of duty. She loved her family and placed them first. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to the person who loved us all so well.
She is survived by her daughter Kristine White of Weston, Florida, son of Dan White of Waverly, Iowa, two granddaughters Katherine and Trisha of Florida, a brother, Alan Koepsell of Florida and sister Linda Gilchrist of Minnesota. She is preceeded in death by her husband Ed White and infant son Brian White and parents. A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.