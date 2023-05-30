Sandra Kay (Hove) Vosseller, 85, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 26, 2023, after battling cancer.
Sandy was born on August 6, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin Arnold Hove and Loreen Adams. Sandy was baptized in 1937, in Cedar Falls, Iowa and was confirmed later in Ames, Iowa. She attended school in Ames and Oelwein, graduating from Oelwein High School in 1955. Sandy went to work for the Dept. of Public Safety in Cedar Falls, Iowa from 1955 to 1958 as a Driver’s License Examiner. On October 19, 1957, Sandy was united in marriage to Donald Earl Vosseller at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly and Sandy worked as a secretary at Wartburg College from 1967 until 1975. In 1975, the couple moved to Marion, Iowa, where Sandy went to work for the Dept. of Transportation as a Driver’s License Examiner until she retired in 1997.
Since 1997, Sandy and Don have enjoyed spending the winter months at Palmetto Palms RV Resort in Fort Myers, Florida. The greatest love and enjoyment for Sandy was her family; especially the time spent with her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, John, Keith, Kevin, Jake, and Brandon. After 57 years of marriage, Don passed away on November 14, 2014.
Sandy is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Diane Vosseller of Edgewood, New Mexico, Deborah (Brian) Merfeld of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Denise (Marty Andersen) Vosseller; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Vance Van Donselaar) Beadle of Austin, Texas, Rachel (Patrick Carano) Beadle of West Des Moines, Iowa, John Jackson of Cedar Rapids; four step-grandchildren, Keith (Jeanne) Reed and Kevin (Kim) Reed, both of New Mexico, Jake (Michelle) Merfeld of Newhall, Iowa, Brandon (Ashley) Merfeld of Marion; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister Jo (Gary) Dike of Yuma, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Loreen Hove; husband, Don; brother, Richard B. Hove; and a sister and brother-in-law, Edna Mae and James Corson.
Public visitation was held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Memorials in Sandy’s memory may be directed to the Vosseller family, where a memorial direction will be established at a later date.
Online condolences for Sandy’s family may be left at www.kasiercorson.com or www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion and Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly are assisting the family with arrangements.