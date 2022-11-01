Sanford “Troy” Menter passed away at his home of liver cancer on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born September 26, 1960, in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Sanford was born, raised and graduation in Marshalltown. After graduation he went into the military for 6 years.
Sanford married Jodi Boettcher on April 8, 1993, they resided in Clarksville, Iowa. After Jodi’s death in 2012, Sanford meets Crystal Wilharm in 2013. On June 15, 2015, they stood in front of the Justice of Peace in Waverly, Iowa and said their vows in front of their children.
Sanford worked as a Welder at Lennox, GMT, and Winnebago for several years, he managed the mobile parks in Waverly, New Hampton and Jesup with Crystal for 3 years, he was a greeter at the Waverly Walmart until his health had him retire in 2021.
Sanford enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He was one of their biggest supporters when it came to watching them in sports. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, planting flowers, doing landscaping and mowing lawns for people.
Sanford is survived by his wife Crystal of Waverly, his children Ryan Menter of Clarksville, Heather Johnston of Waverly, Rachelle (Perry) Mast of Janesville and Bill (Lori) Bushman of Waverly. His siblings; Lisa Williams of Baxter, Errin (Dan) Boelke of Marshalltown, Ashley (Tom) Allen of Asheville, NC, and 7 grandchildren Amanda (Jacob) Rewerts, Bradly Anderson, Mikael Boehmer, McKenzie Weidler, MacCoy Weidler, Matthew Mast and 1 great grandchild Jesse Rewerts.
He is preceded in death by his mother Patsy Ennis, his grandparents, former wife Jodi, and brother in-law Tim Williams.
Services are November 5, 2022, at Clarksville Church of Christ at 11 a.m.