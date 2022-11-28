When the garlands are placed on the Bremer Avenue Bridge and around the lamp posts along Waverly's main street, you know the holidays are on their way, but when Santa’s house arrives in Kohlmann Park, it’s a sure sign that Christmas is within an arm’s reach.
Santa’s Waverly residence is now in its usual place, overlooking the Cedar River and prominently visible from Bremer Avenue. The reindeer are prancing in the space behind it, and the white mailbox next to the steps leading up to Santa's door is ready for letters with kids’ wishes.
Missing from this picture (with the exception of the snow) is Santa. But worry not, Jolly Old St. Nicholas will be in town on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.
It will be his third stop of the day, following visits to Luana and New Hampton, he told Waverly Newspapers on Monday morning.
In a change from past years’ Covid protocols, where kids and parents chatted with Santa through the window, this year, he will welcome everyone inside and ask about wishes and stories kids want to share with him. He will also answer all kinds of questions children of all ages might be curious about.
With fitting generosity and a ho-ho-ho spirit, Santa answered all the questions posed to him on Monday.
Supervising the elves in the workshop at the North Pole, he has planned to deliver all kinds of toys, including American Girl Dolls, Legos, doll houses, PAW Patrol, firetrucks, planes, tractors and a special order of a John Deere corn planter, “the biggest one” he could find.
Santa has been coming to Waverly for the past 18 years, and has seen many of the children grow on his watch. He remembers some names, and it is not uncommon for the kids to remind him what he asked them last year.
For sure he is going to ask who has been naughty and who has been nice and those who have shown good character will be rewarded with gifts.
A patient listener with a spearmint sense of humor, Santa knows how to find out the truth about each child.
He is funny and amusing with the kids who know him, and comforting with those who are skittish or downright burst out in tears at the sight of his imposing white beard.
The babies are usually the bravest and they stare at him with great interest and some even try to pull at this beard or tickle his cheek, which always makes Santa laugh.
That’s what the season is all about.
Santa will also be in town on Thursday, Dec. 8 for Christmas Greetings on Main, when he and his reindeers will take a trip down Main Street beginning at the fire station at 5 p.m.
This year, Santa is focusing his message on bringing people together to celebrate Christmas.
“I’ve had some time to reflect on the world,” Santa said, “I’ve spoken to children who want not presents, but for everyone to get along. Let everyone get back to a balance and what Christmas is about. Make it about the children and time spent with family.”