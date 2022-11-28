When the garlands are placed on the Bremer Avenue Bridge and around the lamp posts along Waverly's main street, you know the holidays are on their way, but when Santa’s house arrives in Kohlmann Park, it’s a sure sign that Christmas is within an arm’s reach.

Santa’s Waverly residence is now in its usual place, overlooking the Cedar River and prominently visible from Bremer Avenue. The reindeer are prancing in the space behind it, and the white mailbox next to the steps leading up to Santa's door is ready for letters with kids’ wishes.