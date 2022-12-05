Santa did come to Waverly on Saturday afternoon, his first descent into town, the lack of snow notwithstanding. It was more of a listening session for Santa who wanted to know who should be kept on the “nice” list and who should be moved over to the “naughty” one.

Santa will be returning to town on Thursday, during Christmas Greetings on Main, Waverly’s signature winter event, on Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., when the whole town will be celebrating his arrival. Santa will kick it off with greetings at the fire station first, then ride atop the fire truck down main street, ushering in the spirit and the joy of the season. Live windows, music, ice sculptures and the smell of cocoa in the air will make it a memorable evening for all.