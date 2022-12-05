Santa did come to Waverly on Saturday afternoon, his first descent into town, the lack of snow notwithstanding. It was more of a listening session for Santa who wanted to know who should be kept on the “nice” list and who should be moved over to the “naughty” one.
Santa will be returning to town on Thursday, during Christmas Greetings on Main, Waverly’s signature winter event, on Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., when the whole town will be celebrating his arrival. Santa will kick it off with greetings at the fire station first, then ride atop the fire truck down main street, ushering in the spirit and the joy of the season. Live windows, music, ice sculptures and the smell of cocoa in the air will make it a memorable evening for all.
On Saturday, he sat inside his house at Kohlmann Park, in his full glory, ready to hear Christmas wishes and have his picture taken with the kids.
He sang “Happy Birthday,” to a kid that was about to mark his seventh year, and could not conceal his surprise when a boy, instead of asking for a gift, said, “I want you to surprise me.”
But Santa’s surprises for the day did not end here. A girl asked for “Etch a Sketch,” making Santa beam with joy that creativity was alive and well.
“That gives me hope that we haven’t really lost the whole future,” he said.
While he was meeting with individual families, the house, which was exquisitely decorated and comfortably warm, but not overheated so as to melt Santa’s beard, there was a lot of activity outside.
Waiting in line means dealing with the chilly weather and that, along with the anticipation of the kids, from time to time turned into many small impatient feet running up and down the wooden steps, causing Santa’s house to shake.
“It’s a kid earthquake,” Santa called it good naturedly.
He understood the impatience and the anticipation of his young friends.
One girl wanted an Apple watch and Santa wondered if this is something he could get for her from an orchard.
“No, an Apple watch goes on your wrist,” the girl said.
One kid wanted a toy rifle, another, pointing to his mother, who was taking pictures, wanted “that plastic thing that you have in your wallet.”
It turns out, the smart kid was referring to his mother’s debit card, causing both Santa and his mother to laugh, but that item was not added to his wish list.
The kids also wanted to know more about Santa.
“Do you have many toys to deliver?” one kid asked.
Another, a considerate little thinker, wanted to know what Santa wants for Christmas, repeating a question that this writer had reported on in last week’s paper.
True to his word, Santa said he wanted peace and for people to get along, reminding his small audience that Christmas is about the “baby that was born and how he brought peace and love to the world.”
One young kid was displeased with Santa’s smiling face and pouted his lips, but once his siblings and his parents posed with Santa, the tears dried up.
Another boy in a green jacket questioned Santa’s identity.
“Are you the real Santa?” he wanted to know.
Santa resorted to this trust-building assurance to respond to the challenge.
“Here, pull here,” Santa said, turning his right side to the kid. “But be gentle.”
It is unclear if the boy was persuaded by the beard experiment, so he gave Santa a little poke in the belly, quite the unexpected maneuver.
“You are fat, you must be real,” the boy said through laughter.