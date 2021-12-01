Santa is on his way to town and he is expected to arrive in Waverly on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
This season as last, the Jolly Old Elf will be waving at kids and parents from behind the window of his house in Kohlmann Park.
He will also lead the opening ceremony kicking off Christmas Greetings on Main at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Kohlmann Park. This is a departure from earlier years when the celebration started at the Veterans Tribute on the corner of Fourth Street Southwest and West Bremer Avenue.
The German tradition of ringing church bells will signal the beginning of the festivities.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly merchants will host the community from 6 to 8 p.m. that Thursday. The first 50 kids to arrive at the Opening Ceremonies will receive a free gift from Santa’s elves to help “Make Spirits Bright”
Over 40 storefronts located on Bremer Avenue between Fourth Street East and Fourth Street West will come alive with holiday scenes for all to see. This year’s theme for the event is Making Spirits Bright and the Headline Sponsor for the event is Trinity Industries.