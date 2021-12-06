Santa is a busy guy this time of the year, flying all over the globe to brighten spirits everywhere, but no matter how hectic his schedule gets, he never forgets Waverly.
Punctual as he is, he arrived as scheduled on Saturday and took residence at his house by the river in Kohlmann Park. There, from 3 to 6 p.m. he chatted with kids and parents and collected some of the letters left in the mailbox next to the house.
Truth be told, Santa’s an old-fashioned fella, so if kids really want him to pay attention, they need to set aside video games and smart phones and resort to piece of paper, good penmanship and a postal envelope.
Santa will return to town on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. to kick off this year’s Christmas Greetings on Main at Kohlmann Park, along with other town celebs like Mayor Adam Hoffman.
On Saturday, given that it was his first descent to town, Santa was rather chipper, and if he has been working overtime for the past few days to visit other area communities, he did not show an iota of exhaustion.
Quite to the contrary, he was funny and thoughtful and generous as befitting a man of his stature.
He squeezed in the small space between the window and the sleigh-style bench that occupies most of the space in his cozy house with relative ease, as he has been on a health kick lately, and it showed.
Prior to the pandemic, Santa would let the kids and the families inside his house for pictures, but last year and this, he sits safely behind a window and uses a intercom to chat with the kids.
As much as hoped, Santa’s wish for snowy weather didn’t exactly pan out by Saturday. Sad as it was that the deer had to pull the sleigh over highways and county roads without the help of a snowy blanket, it was a good reminder that even the guy who is tasked with granting the wishes of kids all over the world cannot always have his own wishes granted.
Santa told me he worried that global warming might be to blame for the lack of snow, but quickly added he did not want to get political.
With fitting patience, then, he sat on his makeshift throne, put his white gloves on and his face beamed. He said this year’s wishes were mostly about technology, i.e., iPhone 13, and expressed wonderment as to why young kids would need such a toy.
Remember, Santa’s old school and still uses a flip phone, and in his mind, you’ve gotta be at least 13 years of age to be asking for an iPhone 13, so it is understandable he raised his eyebrows when he heard those requests from much younger kids.
Much to his dismay, not a single kid asked for a smartphone in Waverly.
Instead JJ Tobin, a vivacious 3-year-old, asked for a monster truck, and 8-year-old Liam Wubbena wanted a cowboy hat. Other kids were happy with Paw Patrol and Barbie toys.
In the spirit of the season, one little girl, Lila Marks, 2½, who had come to meet Santa with mom Emma, dad Matthew and 5-month-old brother Apollo, showed Santa a rather unusual welcome.
As her parents lifted her up snugly to Santa’s eye level, and as they whispered in her ears what she should ask for, instead of caving to pressure and repeating what her parents wanted to have her say, the little girl showed her independent spirit by sticking her tongue out.
The video of this moment is truly precious.
Santa belly laughed at the gesture, as his presence usually evokes awed consternation in kids, and occasionally frightful tears, but rarely if ever a stuck out tongue.
“Santa will bring you nothing if you do that,” the mother laughingly scolded the spunky kid.
The little girl watched everyone’s reaction with visible pride and then tried her trick a second time.
That heartwarming interaction piqued Santa’s curiosity and he wanted to meet Lila’s brother, who was slumbering in car seat held by his mother, a cover over his face.
As his mom removed the cover, the baby, Apollo, gave a few blinks at the quick intrusion of the cold wind and the light on his sleepy face, but instead of crying, he looked straight at Santa, the eyes of the old man and the young boy meeting for the first time.
It was a moment to behold, as it transcended the literalness of the happening and was the very first time Apollo saw a Santa in the flesh.
Moved by the special nature of that firstness, Santa asked the parents if they have a camera, and realizing that this editor’s smartphone was all that that there was to capture this moment for posterity, he left his seat, and stood on the small porch, alongside the parents, holding the baby seat for a special picture.
Now it was Lila’s moment to take another look at Santa. And she did.
And while her tongue-showing will forever be etched in the video I took, it will be the picture I regret missing.
Such is the fate of a community journalist. Sometimes, I seize the moment, and others, I miss. Much like my colleague regretted missing an opportunity at taking a posterizing slam dunk at the Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Waterloo East boys basketball game last Tuesday.
As for the baby’s first look at Santa, that image I was able to capture as a still image as well as in video, so my mind is at piece.
In reflecting on Santa’s candor about the use of cell phones after this assignment, I was grateful that technology allows me to be shoot video and still images at the same time as they each capture unique moments differently.
That would’ve been my comeback to Santa if I was a kid asking for an iPhone 13 today.
As for Santa, he is unlikely to forget that experience, as it takes an old man to ponder the meaning of a spunky greeting and a first-ever encounter all in one moment in time, and by the Cedar River, in Waverly, Iowa.
Beyond Christmas Greetings on Main, Santa will be in town Thursday, Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-3 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, noon-4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 23, 5-7 p.m.
But that special greeting story on his first trip to Waverly in 2021 — that story is going home with Santa to the North Pole.
And it will become a part of him and of the jingle of his reindeer every Christmas from now on.