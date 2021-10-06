Mikey Santoiemma spent most of his junior season learning and taking mental notes on the sideline.
Toward the end of the season, his playing time increased. He started the second half of Waverly-Shell Rock’s playoff game at Western Dubuque and finished the season with 10.5 tackles, including nine solo stops.
Santoiemma used that late-season momentum to get a head start on 2021. He spent countless hours training over the summer and was heavily involved in W-SR’s strength and conditioning program. He also took part in secondary drills with teammates and worked on his footwork and technique.
He didn’t just go through the motions. Everything he did from last December to today was accomplished with a purpose. With W-SR graduating the majority of its defensive backfield last season, Santoiemma wasn’t going to let his chance of grabbing a starting job slip away.
“I knew I’d come back to play corner and I knew that they’d need me for that,” he said.
It was true.
Santoiemma’s number was called. He’s flourished as the Go-Hawks’ No. 1 cornerback.
In the past, size has not been a strength in W-SR’s secondary. Santoiemma, at 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, is one of the taller cornerbacks in recent memory.
“He sometimes resembles a safety with his size,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “But with his hips and his feet, he’s definitely done a great job at corner.
“He’s unique in his own skill set. A lot of our corners have fit the prototype of smaller, quick, undersized guys, and he’s every bit as quick, but he’s not small. I don’t know if we’ve had a corner as big as him.”
Santoiemma, who also has been a big factor as a punt returner, has not only utilized his size this season, but his quickness as well. He credits improved technique and attention to detail to his success on the field, along with his defensive coaches.
Last season, the Go-Hawks’ defensive backs focused on shuffling their feet and playing deep half. This season, they are using the term “hot feet” to keep them on their toes and in front of the receiver or running back they defend.
“When you’re in man, just make sure you’re chopping your feet and once he takes a step, you step in his direction, too, so you make it harder for the receiver to get around you,” Santoiemma outlined of the new defensive schemes.
Another good quality Santoiemma has had is the luxury of going up against classmate Kaiser Luck, who, at 6-2, is W-SR’s top receiver, during practice each day.
“It really gets you used to advantages for your size when you’re shorter compared to someone who’s taller, so you know where to be at in certain spots for certain routes,” Santoiemma said. “If you see a fake coming, you know where to be at and in a perfect spot for the ball, or you just play more aggressive because you won’t be able to get up there as high. Going against Kaiser gives me a really good look on the week and just in case I have to go up against any receiver that’s taller than me.”
Utilizing new techniques and going up against Luck, who is a couple inches taller, has led to sizable results on the field for Santoiemma. He’s recorded 9.5 tackles, including eight solo stops and ½ tackles for loss. He’s also tied for first in Class 4A with four interceptions, two of which he snagged during last week’s 42-0 win over Marion.
“I don’t really pay attention to the stats,” he said. “I just focus on the team and focus on where we want to go. We have big expectations and we just need to meet them. Stats really don’t matter to me. Just help out the team as much as (I) can and do (my) job.”
The Go-Hawks’ interceptions leader continues to be a student of the game. When he’s not focused on his studies or lifting and conditioning, he’s watching film, breaking down each week’s opponent and identifying any and every advantage he can use to help him have success on Friday. He will look to do the same when the Go-Hawks (5-1 overall, 2-0 4A, District 2) host Mason City (2-4, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Go-Hawk Stadium.
“As the season goes along, Mikey would be the first one to tell you that he wants to continue to get better and continue to sharpen the saw,” said Hubbard, “but he’s also a guy that’s playing with a lot of confidence and a guy we feel still has a lot of football left to play.”
For now, Santoiemma’s focus remains on his technique, film study and doing everything he can to help put his team in the best position to succeed.
“We have big expectations and big dreams and we want to go far,” he said. “We’ve got to stay strict to everything we’re doing.”