HEART values - img

Sarah Bibler (right) was recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ HEART values and receiving a $50 gift card. Congratulating Sarah on her excellent service to Bartels is Paula Geise, CEO.

“Sarah is a valued member of our team. She is very dependable and trustworthy. She has a good relationship with her coworkers and the residents and their families really enjoy her,” praised Sheena Blanchard, RN, Assistant Director of Nursing.

Sarah Bibler is an LPN at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. She was nominated by co-worker Jenn Hansen for the continued support and care of our residents! Bibler was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of June for a $50 gift card.