“Sarah is a valued member of our team. She is very dependable and trustworthy. She has a good relationship with her coworkers and the residents and their families really enjoy her,” praised Sheena Blanchard, RN, Assistant Director of Nursing.
Sarah Bibler is an LPN at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. She was nominated by co-worker Jenn Hansen for the continued support and care of our residents! Bibler was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of June for a $50 gift card.
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff in 2020. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each month.
“Sarah is a valued member of the team. She is meticulous and notices fine details,” stated Sara Sutton, RN, Staff Development and Education.
CEO Paula Geise commented, “Sarah cares about the residents and consistently shows up for work. Her team views her as reliable and dedicated while able to handle difficult situations. Residents and families enjoy having her as their caregiver.”
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of July. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Sarah, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”
Sarah Bibler (right) was recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ HEART values and receiving a $50 gift
card. Congratulating Sarah on her excellent service to Bartels is Paula Geise, CEO.