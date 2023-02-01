The Butler County Fair announced their 2023 Grandstand Lineup Saturday night at their annual Sponsor Appreciation Dinner. Country music group Sawyer Brown will headline this year’s fair on Thursday, June 22. With twenty-three albums, more than 50 chart singles and a plethora of CMA, ACM, and CMT awards on the shelf, this ‘Travelin’ Band’ is sure to put on a terrific show.
New to the fair this year will be the East Central Iowa Tractor Pullers Series on Wednesday night. Other grandstand events include the Night of Destruction on Friday, Saturday afternoon Harness Racing, Scrambles on Saturday night and Barnyard Battles on Sunday afternoon. The fair will close out with Figure 8 Racing on Sunday evening.