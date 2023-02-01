MONMOUTH, IL- Elizabeth Schmidt of Waverly, a 2023 biochemistry major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Parent Info: Tim and Tonya Schmidt of Waverly, Iowa
Founded in 1853 and affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Monmouth College provides a transformative educational experience within a caring community of learners. A residential liberal arts college that is the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, Monmouth College empowers students to realize their full potential, live meaningful lives, pursue successful careers, and shape their communities and the world through service and leadership.