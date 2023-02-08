Join the family of Leonard and Verna Schmidt in celebrating the couple with a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on February 16, 2023. Please send cards of congratulations to 1316 2nd Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville, IA in 1958. Their family includes children Brad and Barb Schmidt, Steve and Denise Smith, Blake and Connie Yanda, all of Waverly, IA. Brenda Schmidt of Shell Rock, IA, and Jeff and Tracy Schmidt of Lisbon, IA; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Schmidts mark 65th Wedding Anniversary
