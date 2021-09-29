A year ago, Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s homecoming traditions were impacted by the still surging SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with some festivities scaled down prior to the Go-Hawks’ matchup with rival West Delaware on Sept. 25, 2020.
However, students decided to lift each others’ spirits in the midst of the first full academic year of the COVID-19 pandemic with a small parade that proceeded from the middle school parking lot a quarter-mile west of the high school to Go-Hawk Stadium the afternoon before the football game. With king and queen Brady Ramker and Emma Hoins leading the way, W-SR groups make the trek — albeit masked — to continue the tradition started generations ago.
For 2021, the masks are mostly gone, while the celebrations were marked on Monday night. W-SR kicked off homecoming week officially with a nighttime parade along the same route as in 2020 as well as the crowning of this year’s monarchs of matriculation.
In the mostly-full Go-Hawk Gymnasium, masters of ceremonies Sawyar Heidamenn and Tony Hobson announced — with the help of outgoing royalty Ramker and Hoins — that the student body had voted Jacque Schneider as queen and Jacob Lord as king.
After the two were crowned, neither could believe their luck.
“I was not expecting this,” Schneider said in a post-ceremony interview.
“I was really surprised as well,” Lord added.
The festivities started around 7:30 p.m. Monday, with a Waverly police cruiser leading the procession from the middle school lot onto Fourth Avenue Southwest across 16th Street and in front of the high school before ending in the high school lot. The W-SR High School marching band played selections from their halftime/competition show, which included Sir Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock,” as they marched on by.
Behind the band were the school’s cheerleading and dance squads, and then members of the volleyball team drove by in golf carts.
Next, two Waverly Fire Department engines and a pickup truck carried the members of the Go-Hawk football team, who are in the middle of their preparations for Friday’s game against Marion. (See feature previewing the contest on the sports page.)
Also in the lineup, the boys’ cross country team crammed into the bed of a pickup, wearing shirts that had a stop sign with the words “Stop W-SR” printed on them. After them, their female counterparts rode by in another truck that was pulling a trailer. One of the girls held a sign that read, “Run it back,” signifying their desire to return to the state meet in Fort Dodge after qualifying as a team a year ago.
The 16 candidates on the homecoming court then followed, in couples on eight separate vehicles. One couple, Morgan Aikey and Layne McDonald, had the untraditional ride, instead of in a convertible, sitting in the back of an SUV. Macy Smith and Keaton Farmer also sat on the tailgate of a truck during their ride to the Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Inside the gym, Heidamann and Hobson introduced videos from each of the fall sports and activities, with the cheer squad performing their sideline competition set and six members of the dance team showing off their pom routine. Captains from each of the athletic teams — except for the volleyball team — spoke to the audience talking about their seasons and their upcoming events. The volleyball team’s video served the promotional purpose.
Then the court were introduced two by two, with Heidamenn and Hobson giving short biographies of the candidates and why being Go-Hawks are important to each one.
Prior to the king and queen announcement, Hoins and Ramker told the crowd their thoughts of being W-SR alumni. Hoins said her alma mater sets a higher standard.
“Here in Waverly, we’re expected to put 100% into our extracurriculars, whether it be in music or athletics, and more importantly our education,” Hoins said. “I think what trumps all of that is our character as a Go-Hawk. What do people from other schools think about us when they hear we come from W-SR. I think that’s the most important thing, serving our state, serving our community, is most important to our school.”
Ramker felt that W-SR students are blessed.
“I know you students hear it here all the time, but it really is true,” he said. “We just have so many great opportunities to build great relationships here, whether that be with coaches, teachers, instructors or friends.
“There’s so many great things here at W-SR, and we just are so blessed to have a great community like Waverly. Look around tonight and see all of the people who are here just for this. I know at the events, too, all of the support all around. We’re just blessed to be here.”
Once the ceremony was over, the cheerleaders huddled around Schneider, a member of the team, adjusted her tiara, and then knelt to give her royal respect. She said that is the nature of the squad.
“We have a spectacular bond,” she said. “I think that’s what makes us special.”
Some members of the football team had joked about rushing the floor — but decided not to — once Lord was announced. He used to be a running back and linebacker through his junior year.
“Those are my guys,” Lord said. “I appreciate the support here, not just from the football team, but everywhere here at W-SR.”
Neither expected in their dreams they would be king or queen.
“I felt that we had a great court,” Schneider said. “I think I was just lucky.”
Lord also liked everyone on the court.
“I was caught by surprise as well,” he said.