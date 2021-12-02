Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) is offering $1,000 college scholarships to help students served by the cooperative.
Dependents of members of Butler County REC are eligible to apply for the scholarships for tuition at two-year or four-year colleges (including vocational and technical schools).
Two scholarships will be awarded. One will be chosen from Butler County REC and another from within the entire Corn Belt Power Cooperative service territory. The scholarships must be used for educational costs, and the student must enter college in the fall of the school year for which the scholarship is given.
Recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and a statement of education and career goals.
Applications are available from Butler County REC by calling 319-267-2726 or online at butlerrec.coop. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2022. Contact Anne Sesker at anne@butlerrec.coop for more information.
The scholarship opportunities are part of a program administered by Basin Electric Power Cooperative, a wholesale power supplier to 131 electric cooperatives in nine states, including Corn Belt Power Cooperative and Butler County REC. Basin Electric’s scholarship program began in 1990 and is considered an investment in the economic future of rural areas.