The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary recently presented local students with scholarships.
Lauren Munson received a $600 scholarship presented by Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 scholarship chairman Maxine Barber. Shay Doyle and Carson Reznicek received the George and Kathleen Beebe Boys State Scholarships for 2023, presented by Post 176 commander Richard Miller. Sarah Engelhardt and Malaika Mwangi received the George and Kathleen Beebe Girls State Scholarships for 2023, presented by Kathy Epley.