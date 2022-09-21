WATERLOO, IOWA — On September 15th, the INRCOG Board of Directors approved hiring Brian Schoon as INRCOG’s next Executive Director. Schoon has been with INRCOG for 31 years, most recently as the Director of Development, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the public sector. He is replacing INRCOG’s current Executive Director, Kevin Blanshan, who is retiring on September 30th.
“I look forward to a new challenge, leading an agency that has afforded me opportunities to grow and develop throughout my planning career,” Schoon said. “Thank you to our Board, Staff, and current Executive Director for the chance to carry-on our regional charge of assisting local governments. We will continue to provide responsive service to our member governments both now and in the future.”