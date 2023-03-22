Jim O’Loughlin’s science fiction novel, "The Cord" (BHC Press) has just been released in audiobook format and is available for listening on Audible, Apple and Amazon in an edition narrated by Cathy Crosman.
In the future world of this novel, the Cord is the nickname for a space elevator connecting the Pacific island of Labicittá with an orbiting space station, which allows people to regularly travel into low-orbit without the use of rockets. However, people bring their problems and desires up and down the Cord with them.
Travel along with a robot repairman who uncovers a disturbing conspiracy, a teenaged girl who is caught up in a revolution, and a tour guide in space trying to reestablish a lost connection with his brother on Earth. Envisioned as a secure and enjoyable place to work and visit, the Cord is a valuable resource—one that people are willing to fight for to gain control—and it also represents the vital yet fragile ties that connect lovers, friends and generations.
Booklist writes of "The Cord", “this hopeful novel shows the capacity of human beings to overcome natural and manmade disasters to try to establish a utopian paradise. Dystopian-science-fiction readers will find this novel of interest, with its multiple characters investigating the effects of climate disasters, military occupation, and the use of advanced technology and medicine—but also, the humans’ ability to be resilient and make a better life in the face of adversity. A fine effort by O’Loughlin.”
Jim O’Loughlin is the head of the Department of Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa. He also is the author of the first-hand account, "The Last Caucus in Iowa" (Ice Cube Press) and the flash fiction collection, "Dean Dean Dean Dean" (Twelve Winters Press).
Audiobook narrator Cathy Crosman has lent her voice to fiction and nonfiction works, including Leah Day’s "Changing Gears" and Eve Endring’s "Sustainable Choices for Beginners."
The audiobook version of The Cord is available through Audible, Apple Books and Amazon. It can also be purchased in hardcover, softcover and Kindle editions.