Scott Shoger, 43 of St Louis, MO passed away at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Funeral Mass:10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at St Jude Catholic Church, 50 Edgewood Rd NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Rev. Nicholas March as Celebrant. A vigil service will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave NW. Those not attending the vigil service may visit with the family from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Friday after 9 a.m. at the church. Burial: St Joseph Cemetery
Scott was born September 23, 1979 in La Crosse, WI. He was a graduate of LaSalle High School, Simpson College, Duke University, and St Louis University. He taught Theology for 15 years in St Louis Catholic Schools.
Scott was a member of St Marks Catholic Church in St Louis. He coached his daughters in basketball and softball. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and attended at least one game every year. He liked playing cards and games with family. Scott’s family loved him and was proud of all his accomplishments.
Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle, daughters Grace and Mary Ella of St Louis: his parents, Mike and Marilynn Shoger of Cedar Rapids: a sister, Kristine Quick of Holmen, WI: a brother, Brian (Jessica) Shoger of Cedar Rapids: parents in-law, Dennis and Karen Wentworth of Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Scott’s family.
