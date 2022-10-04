INDEPENDENCE – Boy Scout Troop 47 hosted a spaghetti supper fundraiser Sept 15 at First Presbyterian Church. In addition to the all you could eat meal, Cub Scout Pack 3077 took popcorn orders.
Scouts Serve Spaghetti
sistercarrie
