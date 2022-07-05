I returned home from Allen Hospital around Christmas of 1973, while recuperating from an auto accident. I wasn’t able to do much but I could do the one thing I really enjoyed. I could load the stereo with 45’s or albums and get lost in the music for hours. I’ve always remembered that first night I was able to play the stereo. It was late at night, the house was dark, and everyone in the home was sound asleep. As quietly as I could, I raised the lid on the stereo in the living room, and studied close, to reacquaint myself with how to operate it. Most specifically, how to adjust the volume to the lowest point, so I wouldn’t wake anyone. There was a 45 record pre-loaded on the turn-table with a song called “Season’s In the Sun” by Terry Jacks. I’d never heard that song before but I used it to “test the waters” on whether I could get by with playing songs late at night. After hearing it, I really enjoyed that song. I played it over and over dozens of times. At that time in my life, I could relate to the inherent sadness of the music and lyrics. The lyrics of the song were, “Goodbye to you my trusted friend, we’ve known each other since we were nine or ten. Together we’ve climbed hills and trees, learned of love and ABC’s, skinned our hearts and skinned our knees. Goodbye my friend it’s hard to die, when all the birds are singing in the sky. Now that the spring is in the air, pretty girls are everywhere, think of me and I’ll be there. We had joy we had fun, we had seasons in the sun, but the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time. Goodbye papa, please pray for me, I was the black sheep of the family. You tried to teach me right from wrong, too much wine and too much song, wonder how I got along. Goodbye papa it’s hard to die, when all the birds are singing in the sky. Now that the spring is in the air, little children everywhere, when you see them, I’ll be there. Goodbye Michelle, my little one, you gave me love and helped me find the sun. Every time that I was down, you would always come around and get my feet back on the ground. All our lives we had fun we had seasons in the sun, but the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time.”
Since December of 1973, I’ve heard that song hundreds of times and all of these years, I’ve always believed the person in the song had chosen to end his own life. My take was that he had chosen his friend, his dad, and Michelle to say goodbye to in a letter, before he decided to leave this world for whatever situation he couldn’t battle any longer. I gather those thoughts when he says the line, “the hills that we climbed, were just seasons out of time.”
It’s interesting how the same song can have such different meanings to different people. By considering the song “Seasons In the Sun,” the lyrics could be meant a few different
ways. It could be the person was dying of a broken heart because his best friend had taken his wife, Michelle. Maybe the person was terminally ill and he was simply leaving the last, farewell note, knowing the time had come for him to depart.
Maybe he could be referring to having to go to war and he is reflecting on life itself, before he leaves. Maybe this is the answer, the person in the song robbed a gas station and killed the attendant. (As described in the lyric, “you tried to teach me right from wrong.”) He is slowly, one nervous, shaking, step at a time, walking to the execution chamber, after having left a note, the lyrics to the song, in his cell for his loved ones to read when he was gone.
If you enjoy music, download or listen to the song and let it take you where it will. Listen to it on one of your lonely, dark, rainy nights, with a glass of wine in hand and take the journey to where that song may lead you. Let the song be a challenge to decipher the true meaning of the fictitious character and fictitious lyrics.
Undoubtedly, it will touch you in some way.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.