Claiming the second seed in the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C), the Wartburg Knights women’s basketball squad is set to host a semifinal game in the conference tournament. The Knights will play host to the third seeded Loras College Duhawks.
The Knights swept the regular season meetings in a pair of thrilling games. The Knights and Duhawks first met on January 19, as Hannah Anderson opened the second half of play with four three-pointers. The Knights and Duhawks used every second of the game, as Brea Dillavou hit the game-winning basket with just seconds left.
The Knights and Duhawks went to double overtime in the final regular season game for both squads. The Duhawks had a strong lead over the Knights throughout the first half, but the Knights came storming back to tie the game at 67 to force the first overtime period and then again at 80 for second overtime. Trips to the free throw line by Sara Faber and Maggie Wilkins secured the victory and the second seed in the A-R-C tournament.
Game Information
Loras College (19-7, 12-4 A-R-C) vs No. 18 Wartburg College (20-4, 13-3 A-R-C), 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Levick Arena, Waverly. Live stream at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/wbb21-22.
Previewing the Duhawks
Averaging 76.2 points per game, the Duhawks are holding their opponents to 64 points per game. The Duhawks are getting 2.7 more rebounds per game than their opponents and 36.3 rebounds per game. The Duhawks averaging 9.5 steals per game and 15.2 turnovers per game, with 15.3 assists.
The Duhawks are shooting 43 percent from the field, making 27.5 field goals per game. Averaging 10.2 three-pointers per game, the Duhawks are shooting 35 percent from the arc and 73 percent at the free throw line.
Sami Martin leads the Duhawks in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Madison Fleckenstein averages 12.8 points per game, while Madison Haslow adds 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Duhawks’ Cierra Bachmann leads the team with 47 steals this season and 102 assists this season.
Checking out the Numbers
The Knights handle the ball well this season, recording 13.9 turnovers per game. The Knights are a top team for assists, recording 15.6 per game.
The Knights, who are second in the league in scoring offense, average 77.3 points per game. Having one of the top defenses in the league, the Knights are holding their opponents to 60.8 points per game.
The Knights are averaging 41 percent from the field, while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, the Knights are making 13.8 free throws per contest (74 percent). The Knights are recording 39.1 rebounds per game. The Knights have recorded 254 made three-pointers this season (10.6 made per game) to lead the conference in both categories.
The Knights are led by Jaedon Murphy, averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Faber (10.5 ppg), Macy Harris (9.7 ppg), and Anderson (9.1 ppg) are offensive forces for the Orange & Black. Harris adds 4.6 rebounds per game while Britney Young leads the team in assists this season (75 total).
Knights in the Poll
Following their double overtime victory, the Knights move to No. 18 in the D3hoops.com poll.
In the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Knights have dropped out of the top-25 but are still receiving votes.