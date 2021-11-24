Waverly’s Winter Lights Parade is right around the corner. Plans have been in the works for the last couple months to make this year even more magical than last year.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 for a parade of magic. The route starts and ends at the fire station.
The route was changed this year. Since last year was the first year for the parade, it was very much a learning experience. As such, this year the route is changed to cut out some dead space where there were no observers last year, shorten the route a little bit to keep those on the floats a little warmer, and to go by more parking lots to provide parking options off the streets.
Due to safety concerns, candy and items will not be handed out during the parade. However, we are doing goody bags again this year. We have 300 goody bags stuffed with coupons, toys, candy, and cookie dough mix. The bags are one per family and have enough for roughly 2-3 kids.
Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Distribution times will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 or until bags are gone. Distribution is at the Kids’ Kingdom/ Waverly Pool parking lot. Please enter on the west side and exit on the east, and be careful not to block traffic or driveways.
If you are interested in entering a float or display for the parade or would like to donate candy, promotional items, toys, coupons, or money for the goody bags, please contact Kristin at 319-483-8968 or kristinhappel4@gmail.com. Floats do not need to be elaborate, and we welcome any float that stays in the holiday spirit.
Follow Waverly Winter Lights Parade on Facebook for up-to-date information.