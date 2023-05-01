Secretary Naig Janesville Locker

As part of his annual 99 county tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Bremer County on Wednesday, April 26. Secretary Naig toured Chandler’s Janesville Locker in Janesville. Doug Chandler has been the owner of the locker since 2012 and has been making improvements ever since. From new coolers and freezers to cutting and processing equipment, the improvements have been ongoing in order to better serve their many customers. Doug showcases a variety of products in his store including alligator fillets, salmon, rabbit, duck, bison, as well as pork, beef and chicken. Secretary Naig enjoyed learning about the business and thanked Chandler’s Janesville Locker for the continued investment in rural Iowa and their dedication to Iowa agriculture.