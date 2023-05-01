As part of his annual 99 county tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Bremer County on Wednesday, April 26. Secretary Naig toured Chandler’s Janesville Locker in Janesville. Doug Chandler has been the owner of the locker since 2012 and has been making improvements ever since. From new coolers and freezers to cutting and processing equipment, the improvements have been ongoing in order to better serve their many customers. Doug showcases a variety of products in his store including alligator fillets, salmon, rabbit, duck, bison, as well as pork, beef and chicken. Secretary Naig enjoyed learning about the business and thanked Chandler’s Janesville Locker for the continued investment in rural Iowa and their dedication to Iowa agriculture.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
55°
- Humidity: 28%
- Cloud Coverage: 17%
- Wind: 23 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:04:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:10:22 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Windy with lots of sunshine. High 61F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.