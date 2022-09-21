DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging all Iowa high schools to participate in a statewide effort to register students to vote. Each school that registers at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote will receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement. Pate made the announcement of this year’s registration drive on Tuesday, September 20, which coincides with National Voter Registration Day.

“Since launching this program three years ago, we’ve helped thousands of young people register to vote and hopefully inspired a lifetime of civic engagement,” Secretary Pate said. “Last year, 31 schools earned the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. I want to see even greater numbers this school year, and I’m encouraging every school in Iowa to step up.”