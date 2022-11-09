DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee stores are joining forces to honor Iowa’s military members on Veterans Day. Hy-Vee is hosting a free breakfast at all Iowa store locations for veterans and active service members on Friday, November 11. Hy-Vee will also be circulating the Iowa Secretary of State’s “Honor A Veteran” postcards, encouraging Iowans to honor a loved one who has served our country.

“This breakfast is for our local heroes who deserve to be honored every day,” said Secretary Pate. “This event is where Iowans can recognize those who defend our freedoms and step up to serve our country. I am honored to work with Hy-Vee again to celebrate these brave Iowa men and women.”