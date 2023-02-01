Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Bremer County Extension Office in Tripoli. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before February 8 and $55 after February 8. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.