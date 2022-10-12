I traveled to the Grand Canyon and Zion Canyon earlier this year. The views were breathtaking from every angle. The magnificent rocks and peaks captured my attention. As I enjoyed the canyons, I realized something interesting about myself; I am sure many of you will find the same to be true. As I walked through the Grand Canyon, I found myself hoping to get down to the Colorado River. Well, I have learned that this is not going to be possible for me. Warning signs advise against walking down to the river and returning to Mather Point on the same day. According to reports, one of Boston’s marathon runners even died trying to get down and back in just one day. However, I was still eager to go down to the bottom of the canyon when I looked down at the red rocks and the river from the peak. On the other hand, in Zion Canyon I found myself wanting to hike up the peaks of the Great Rocks. If you have ever visited Zion Canyon, you will understand what I mean: the views are totally different.
From the bottom of the valley by the Virgin River in Zion, you are looking up the peaks of the rocks and the steep walls surrounding you, while at the Grand Canyon, you are looking down on the red rocks and the Colorado River from the peaks. In Grand Canyon, I tried going down to the ground, while in Zion Canyon, I wanted to climb up to the peaks.
Why is this so? I just wanted to be challenged. I didn’t care if I was on a peak or at the bottom of a valley. It was just my desire to see places I hadn’t been to before, no matter where they were. I just wanted to see places I’d never seen before. I was eager to climb to the top of Zion when I got there. I just wanted to go down to the valley from the Peaks in Grand Canyon.
Did I learn anything in the canyons? Almost all of us, including myself, are always looking for something new. When you feel like you’re at the bottom, you look up. When you feel like you’re at the top, you try to come down. It’s easy to get bored and tired when you’re in a pleasant mood in a safe, comfortable place. When you’re in the middle of a tough situation and it seems like you’ll never get out, you want to get out as soon as possible. We’re never satisfied with what we have. No matter where we are, we’re always looking for something new and better. I think that’s fine. I don’t see anything wrong with it. I guess that’s what it is: a challenge. Trying not to settle can lead us to challenges, not trying to settle usually leads to better and nicer places.
What matters is that God doesn’t care where you are. God cares what you’re doing at where you are. God wants us to be more present and focus on what you’re doing, confident in who you are: God’s loving children and Jesus’ faithful disciples. It’s God’s joy to see you enjoying what you’re doing in God’s grace. Practicing love of God every day is way more meaningful to God than accomplishing remarkable things. You should challenge yourself not to achieve something remarkable, but to share something worthwhile with others. It’s not about being unsatisfied, it’s about being the kind of person God wants you to be. It could be anything in our lives that’s good. It’s about loving God and others, families, friends, neighbors, and even strangers, no matter what you do. It’s God’s will for us to take risks and challenge ourselves so we can love more and deeper.
Rev. Kwang Song is the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.