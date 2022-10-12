Rev. Song

I traveled to the Grand Canyon and Zion Canyon earlier this year. The views were breathtaking from every angle. The magnificent rocks and peaks captured my attention. As I enjoyed the canyons, I realized something interesting about myself; I am sure many of you will find the same to be true. As I walked through the Grand Canyon, I found myself hoping to get down to the Colorado River. Well, I have learned that this is not going to be possible for me. Warning signs advise against walking down to the river and returning to Mather Point on the same day. According to reports, one of Boston’s marathon runners even died trying to get down and back in just one day. However, I was still eager to go down to the bottom of the canyon when I looked down at the red rocks and the river from the peak. On the other hand, in Zion Canyon I found myself wanting to hike up the peaks of the Great Rocks. If you have ever visited Zion Canyon, you will understand what I mean: the views are totally different.

From the bottom of the valley by the Virgin River in Zion, you are looking up the peaks of the rocks and the steep walls surrounding you, while at the Grand Canyon, you are looking down on the red rocks and the Colorado River from the peaks. In Grand Canyon, I tried going down to the ground, while in Zion Canyon, I wanted to climb up to the peaks.