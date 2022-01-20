Farmers in the Waverly area are being asked to donate a gift of grain to Self-Help International this year.
With a “gift of grain”, Self-Help International can continue to provide assistance to programs in Ghana and Nicaragua. By giving to Self-Help International, Iowans can help support rural farm families overseas and reduce their own farm income.
According to Nora Tobin, Executive Director of Self-Help International, a charitable income tax deduction is generally available to farmers who itemize. “We want people to be aware of this type of giving. Donations can be made in many different ways other than cash. At Self-Help International, we want the giving process to be easy for you.”
To make a gift of grain, follow these steps:
1. Notify Self-Help International of your donation by calling 319-352-4040 or stop by the office at 207 20th St. NW Suite A in Waverly.
2. Deliver the gifted grain to the local grain elevator and ask for a storage receipt in the name of Self-Help International. The storage receipt is the evidence that ownership of the grain was transferred from the producer to Self-Help International.
3. Have the storage receipt and contract sent to Self-Help International for signature at the address listed in step one. To ensure IRS compliance, the producer may not instruct the elevator to sell the grain because Self-Help International is the owner of the grain following the gift.
4. Remind the grain elevator to issue the check for the sale of the grain to Self-Help International. Do not report the donation on your tax return Schedule A. The tax benefit comes from deducting the production expenses and not reporting the sale on Schedule F. If you have any questions, or wish to donate grain stored on your farm and need delivery assistance, contact our office directly at (319) 352-4040.
Of course, cash donations are always welcome as well. Self-Help International is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that was founded by Vern Schield in 1959. Schield initially manufactured and shipped small “Self-Helper” tractors to subsistence farmers in 48 countries.
In 1989, in collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Norman Borlaug, Self-Help International shifted to sustainable development programs that work with rural families and community leaders to improve lives with dignity. The mission is to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves.
By prioritizing local staff and expertise, Self-Help International now delivers programs that address the hard gaps in development by ensuring that families have access to knowledge as well as the resources to put their knowledge into action.
Program areas include:
IMPROVING AGRICULTURE
Equipping farmers with training in improved techniques, financing to access the inputs they need when they need them, and seed fortified with micronutrients so they can better feed and nourish their families and communities.
FIGHTING MALNUTRITION
Offering students a protein-rich school breakfast to combat hunger, and supporting mothers and newborns in the first 1,000 days to prevent stunting.
EMPOWERING WOMEN & GIRLS
Supporting girls to stay in school, and offering women financial literacy training and micro-loans to start enterprises and achieve economic self-sufficiency.
PROMOTING CLEAN WATER, SANITATION, & HYGIENE
Equipping farmers with training in improved techniques, financing to access the inputs they need when they need them, and seed fortified with micronutrients so they can better feed and nourish their families and communities.