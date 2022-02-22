Promoting the growing and consumption of nutrient-rich crops among rural communities in Ghana is a major priority for Self-Help International(SHI). Through the years, Self-Help’s Agriculture and Entrepreneur Development Training Center in Ghana has promoted the cultivation of orange flesh sweet potatoes (OFSP), a tuber crop rich in nutrients, especially Vitamin A.
Self-Help distributes tubers and vine to communities where malnutrition is prevalent. Nora Tobin, executive director of SHI, explained, “Self-Help’s goal is to make sure the planting materials are available to communities so that families have access to OFSP to help fight against stunting and malnutrition in young children.”
However, growers discovered that the majority of tubers get destroyed by pest infestation, especially by millipedes. Tobin explained, “The traditional method of planting OFSP in the ground consistently faced severe millipede infestation. Self-Help realized during consultations that other agriculture stakeholders were also facing this problem.”
Last May, the SHI agriculture team started research to see how well OFSP performs in containers using a growth mixture that would support good tuber formation and reduce pest infestation. Self-Help’s team used mostly rice hulls to prepare the growth mixture, which is a waste product that remains after hulling rice. The team chose the material because rural communities can easily access it. Rice hulls are common in partner communities, and they are often left in the fields after harvesting and hulling rice.
The outcome of the experiment indicated that a 0.55m container is able to produce 38.7 kg of tubers with no signs of millipede infestation. The other challenges associated with in ground planting such as weed control, ridge construction and soil hardening, were also eliminated with the container planting method. It also made it easy for people of all ages to grow OFSP.
Self-Help’s team shared the findings from the experiment with other agriculture stakeholders involved in OFSP cultivation. It is also being replicated in Self-Help partner communities, which will lead to the production of tubers free from millipede infestation to help curb malnutrition and stunting.
Tobin summarized, “Self Help International’s Agriculture and Entrepreneurial Program is collaborating with other Self-Help programs to train farmers, women’s groups, and youth about the methods and results of planting OFSP in containers. Some partners have already adopted the method and have seen better OFSP crop yields. This embodies our mission of alleviating hunger by helping people help themselves.”