This holiday season, financial support to Self-Help International is more crucial than ever. That’s why the Self-Help Board of Directors and key leaders are matching all gifts made to Self-Help now through Nov. 30 — the day known as Giving Tuesday.
The gift match is guaranteed until Nov. 30 or when $70,000 is matching funds run out. This match creates a great incentive for people to give, knowing that their gift will be doubled.People are encouraged to give to help families in Nicaragua and Ghana after a particularly challenging year in 2020.
According to Executive Director Nora Tobin, “Despite the fear and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Self-Help’s teams of essential workers continued to work with partner communities to enhance family and community nutrition and food security. The pandemic demonstrated that now more than ever, we are all in this together. Each one of us plays an important role in building a healthier and more equitable world.”
Earlier this year, Self-Help International began programming into the community of Ullo in Upper West Region, Ghana, about 400 kilometers away from the main office in Kumasi. Ullo is a rural community with strong leadership and a dedicated community development committee that is faced with challenging weather for growing crops and limited access to financial resources for farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly women. Plans are now underway to begin extending SHI’s integrated model of agricultural development and women’s empowerment programs to the region.
Tobin explained, “Self-Help is about creating opportunities. Our strength is in our local staff’s expertise. They know the challenges faced by rural farm families, they know the language and the culture, and they have the technical expertise and community development skills to facilitate change. The communities we partner with have a demonstrated commitment to help themselves. We knew there was a need and that community leaders invited us to collaborate. We are well suited to make a lasting impact.”
Self-Help International can continue to expand services into other areas like Ullo that request services with more donations and financial support.
Tobin added, “That’s why our fundraising efforts are so important. I hope everyone will consider donating to Self-Help International and I hope to get more people involved with the organization.”
Send a check to Self-Help International at 207 20th St. NW, Suite A, Waverly, IA 50677. Donations may also be made online at www.selfhelpinternational.org using a credit card, PayPal or Venmo. Donor Advised Funds may also be directed to Self-Help International since they are a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization with tax ID 42-0844679.
A holiday gift mart is also available online featuring gifts made in Ghana with all proceeds benefiting Self-Help International. Access the gift mart online at: www.32auctions.com/SelfHelp.