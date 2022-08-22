According a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, on August 18, 2022, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 218. The accident occurred around 4:49 p.m. on the southbound lanes near Exit 198. The driver, Alexander Bleeker 30 of Marion, Iowa lost control of the semi he was driving. The semi carrying a large piece of equipment went into the median and rolled. Bleeker was transported to the Waverly Health Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waverly PD, Janesville PD, Janesville First Responders, Janesville Fire Department, Waverly Heath Center Ambulance, Iowa DOT, and Rasmusson Towing & Recovery Service.