Private Schools

Speakers one up to speak for and against Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship proposal which the Senate Education subcommittee discussed Thursday, Jan. 12. 

 Photo by Luke Clausen/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Teachers, parents, students and lobbyists overflowed into the hallway Thursday at the State Capitol as senators advanced the governor’s private school scholarship proposal.

A Senate education subcommittee gave initial approval to Senate Study Bill 1022, a proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds. It would establish an educational savings account (ESA) program providing government funds for Iowa families to send their children to private schools.