WAVERLY– The Waverly Senior Center’s June 506 Café will once again be in partnership with Friends of the Family Auxiliary, whose fundraising efforts support Friends of the Family efforts to provide safe housing and protection for women/children. The luncheon date is Tuesday, June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will again be served drive through only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit both non-profit’s programming.
The June menu is:
Grilled Brat or Hamburger on a Bun
Sauerkraut & Condiments
Potato Salad
Rosie’s Baked Beans
Scotcheroo for Dessert
Bottled water
“The Waverly Senior Center’s partnership with the Friends of the Family and other area non-profits has been a beneficial experience for these essential organizations. The interaction between the volunteers offers the opportunity to not only provide a nutritious meal, but to show support and learn more about each other’s mission and goals, “ said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
“Friends of the Family Auxiliary is happy to be working with 506 Cafe again in June. This partnership helps us contribute to the immediate needs of the Friends of the Family shelter and its clients. We thank the community for their support as well,” said Barb Anderson, Friends of the Family Auxiliary Board Chair.
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. We are now accepting all major credit cards. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe
The remaining 2022 dates for the 506 Café are: July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8 and December 13.