Senior Softball

Front Row L-R: Tim Bodine, Rick Czerwiec, Dean Mitchell, Steve Maley, Jay Colsch and Ron Reusche. Back Row L-R: Tom Wymore, Ken Seeger, John Baker, Dan Hatala, Rick Camlin, Peter Komondosky and Gary Sobey.

 Courtesy Photo

Holding their award certificates handed out at the end of the season banquet are some of the many players from Waverly that play in the Senior Softball League in Waterloo on Tuesday mornings. Teams are made up with 3 players from each of the 4 age brackets: 50, 60, 70 and 80. For more information contact Dean Mitchell.