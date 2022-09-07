September 11 is “God’s work, our hands” Sunday. Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly will celebrate this day of serving and loving thy neighbor by working on several service projects. After the 9 a.m. church service, participants of all ages will be sure to find an activity that speaks to their heart and matches their skills.
Projects will benefit people locally and globally – tying quilts and blankets; building portable beds; assembling care packages for school children, newborns, nursing home residents, hospice patients and the homeless; and crocheting scarves and prayer shawls (lessons provided!)