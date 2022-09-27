Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Sharon L E Paulus, other-deed, EICHHORN HAUS CONDO Unit: 104, $22.00, $ 191.20, $120,000.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Keith L E Freese, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 6 Unit: 4, $22.00, $495.20, $309,900.00.
Christina M Beckert Lindsay S Eckerman and Deborah N Eckerman, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 2, $17.00, $311.20, $195,000.00.
Shirley Vogt to Bremer County Iowa, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 19-92-11, $17.00, $52.00, $33,000.00.
Penny Murray and David S Murray to John Stutzman, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY GREEN ACRES ADDITION Lot: 4, $12.00, $175.20, $110,000.00.
Echo Development Group LLC to JNJ Investments LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Loi: 125, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 126, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 127, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 128, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 129, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 130, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 131, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 132, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 133, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 134, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 135, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 136, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 137, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 138, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 139, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 140, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 141, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 142, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 143, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 144, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 145, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 146, and WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 147,
$17.00, $719.20, $450,000.00.
Poock farms LLD to Austin A Matthias and Lizbeth A Matthias, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 15-91-12 Parcel: B, $17.00, $351.20, $220,000.00.
Cory J Rapien and Tara A Rapien to Richard Grimmett, warranty/court officer deed, S180FT SUB Lot: 17 SW 16-91-13, $17.00, $426.40, $267,000.00.
Evelyn A Rogers EST and Jay Rogers EX to James Rogers, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 CHEEVER ADDITION Lot: 3 NE NE 21-91-13, $17.00, $351.20, $220,000.00.
Timothy J Hinz and Tana Hinz to Scott L Vanraden and Jaclyn Vanraden, quit claim deed, NW SE 32-91-13, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Scott L Vanraden and Jaclyn Vanraden to Timothy J Hinz, quit claim deed, N1/2 SE 32-91-13 Parcel: B, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Wayne A Sargeant and Marietta K Sargeant to Wayne A Sargeant REVTR and Marietta K Sargeant REVTR, quit claim deed, WAVERLY HOME ADDITION Lot: 13 Block: 1 and SUB Lot: 8 NW3-91-14, $22.00, $0.00.
Cebert H Fox EST, Bradley Fox EX and Connie Fox EX to Bradley Fox and Rita Fox, warranty/court officer deed, S1 /2 NW 16-93-11 and N1/4 SW 16-93-11, $17.00, $759.20, $475,000.00.
Helen L Kurtz to Phillip Claussen and Terri Claussen, warranty/court officer deed, SW26-91-14 and NE NW35-91-14, $22.00, $15.20, $10,000.00.
Lois A Gott EST, Michael Gott EX, Timothy Gott EX and Cindy Hansel EX to Eric P Brekke, warranty/court officer deed, SW4-93-11, $17.00, $439.20, $275,000.00.
Gary W Peddle to Allen G Peddle and Mary L Peddle, quit claim deed, NE 21-92-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brandi Leistikow to Kyle Leistikow, quit claim deed, W1/2 SE 36-92-12 Parcel: A, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Timothy Negen to Madison Stirling and Matthew Negen, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANTS ADDITION, IH Lot: 7 Block: 6, $12.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
Jared S Nelson and Kayla M Nelson to Brian Eness and Rebecca Eness, warranty/court officer deed, SUB Lot: 7 SW 16-91-13, $17.00, $983.20, $615,000.00.
Delores Ann Boeckmann EST, Luann Ray EX, Jeff Conrey EX and First Bank to Bonnie Boeckmann, Tom Boeckmann and Keith Boeckmann, warranty/court officer deed, NE SE 9-92-13 Parcel: B, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
James L Hayness, Christine K Haynes and Christine K Pitz to Benjamin L Schiel and Stephanie E Schiel, warranty/court officer deed, FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 16, FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 16 and N1l2 FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 16, $17.00, $15.20, $10,000.00.
Sandra J White CONSHP and Larry Wendt EX to Pamela J Beckman, warranty/court officer deed, APT A WAVERLY LENORE ESTATES CONDO Block: 4, $22.00, $495.20, $310,000.00.
Allan D Johnson to Jeremy Johnson and Sydnie Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, NWFR 31-91-13, $12.00, $503.20, $315,000.00.
Alexis A Thompson to Jordan Adler and Briana Lynn Adler, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 18, $17.00, $205.60, $128,900.00.
Jessi J Sorensen to Stone Lee Peters Schmudlach and Stone Lee Peters Schmudlach, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI HATTENDORF’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 75, $17.00, $336.80, $211,000.00.
Deborah Fortsch and Deborah G Fortsch to Scott D Matthias and Connie K Matthias, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN Lot: OUT LOT E, $17.00, $39.20, $25,000.00.
Brian Pastrick, Kaitlin Pastrick and Brian M Pastrick to Jose Ortega, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN Lot: OUT LOT C, $17.00, $224.80, $140,900.00.
Carol J Petersen to Morgan Elyse Marlette and Clayton Scott Marlette, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 1 NE NE 30-93-14, $17.00, $183.20, $115,000.00.
Echo Development Group LLC to Panther Builders, other-deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 49, $17.00, $151.20, $95,000.00.
Burton Starbird Bolton Jr EST and James Trey Lawyer ADM to James Trey Lawyer, warranty/court officer deed, NW 14-93-14, corrective deed, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Tyler J Vowell to Justin L Bolton and Michelle L Bolton, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ROLLING HILLS 2ND ADDITION Lot: 3, $17.00, $468.00, $293,000.00.
Maralyn J Chesnut TR and Maralyn J Chesnut REVTR to Jane A Green, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 2, $17.00, $413.60, $259,000.00.
Midwest Development Co to Robert W Cue and Beverly L Cue, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 56, $17.00, $906.40, $566,977.00.
Waverly Holdings LLC to Riverwood Church, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN INDUSTRIAL ADDITION Lot: 5 and WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN INDUSTRIAL ADDITION Lot: 6, $12.00, $639.20, $400,000.00.
Robert L Schwartz EST, Bobette S Seeley and Bobette Seeley EST to Riley Rogers, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI GARLAND & MATTHIESEN’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 72 and TRIPOLI GARLAND & MATTHIESEN’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 72, $12.00, $139.20, $87,500.00.
Don J Meihost to Don J Meihost REVTR and Don J Meihost TR, quit claim deed, WAVERLY LENORE ESTATES CONDO Lot: APT B Block: 13, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Donna L Hoins, Attorney Joleen A Sorenson, Russell L Hoins, Denise K Hoins, Kevin H Hoins, Barbie J Hoins, Ramona M Holtzen, Dale D Holtzen, Gerald S Hoins, Gregg R Hoins, Kristine D Hoins to Alan M Jacobsen, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JUHL’S 2ND ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 3, $42.00, $345.60, $216,090.00.
Nicole Frances Green, Eric Green and Nicole Frances Talaska to Nicole Frances Green, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 5 Block: 26, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
The Episcopal Corp Diocese of Iowa to JKRE LLC, other deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANTS, W. ADD Lot: 4 Block: 19, W54FT WAVERLY STURDEVANTS ADDITION, IH Lot: 3 Block: 19, N16FT WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S, W. ADD Lot: 5 Block: 19, PART LOT WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S, W. ADD Lot: 6 Block: 19 PART ALLEY, $22.00, $0.00, $110,000.00.
Jeremy D Johnson and Sydnie F Johnson to Cody Hodson and Nicole Hodson, warranty/court officer deed, NW SE 33-91-13 Parcel: KIN PARCEL G, $17.00, $503.20, $315,000.00.
Peddle Family Living Trust, Allen G Peddle TR and Mary L Peddle TR to Gary W Peddle REVTR and Gary W Peddle TR, other-deed, SE SW 35-93-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
David L farran and Marianne E Farran to Jacob C Farran, warranty/court officer deed, S1 /2 SW SW 36-92-14, $12.00, $495.20, $310,000.00.