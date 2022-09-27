Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Sharon L E Paulus, other-deed, EICHHORN HAUS CONDO Unit: 104, $22.00, $ 191.20, $120,000.00.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Keith L E Freese, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 6 Unit: 4, $22.00, $495.20, $309,900.00.