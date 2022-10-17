As the school year is now in full force, our students are in a great routine and are working hard. In the middle school band room, we have fifth and sixth grade band students that are working exceptionally hard and deserve public recognition. They demonstrate outstanding rehearsal expectations, responsibility, respect, come prepared to lessons, care for others, and possess strong leadership traits. Band students have the opportunity to nominate their peers for this award. Throughout the year, Mr. Winkey will be recognizing fifth and sixth grade band students each month who demonstrate these qualities during lessons and rehearsals.
Fifth graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: (L-R) Leo Boeding (tuba), Cole Langner (alto sax), Bastian Ericson (percussion), Alaira Fields (flute), Levi Roberson (clarinet), and Evelyn Nolte (trumpet). Congrats to these outstanding 5th graders in their first few months of playing an instrument. Keep up the great work!