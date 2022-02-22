All diners will be served “A Bit of Green” with the special meal for the March 506 Café.
The team will be preparing a special St. Patrick’s Day themed menu for the March 506 Café from 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Boxed lunches will be served drive thru only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot.
The Waverly Senior Center is pleased to announce they will be partnering with the The Larrabee Center with all proceeds benefiting both organizations’ programs.
The March menu is: Shepherd’s Pie, cooked cabbage, soda bread, crème de menthe grasshopper pie and chilled bottled water.
“We welcome The Larrabee Center as the March Café 506 non-profit partner. The Larrabee Center’s mission is to assist persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of our community. They are a perfect match for the work of the Senior Center and our 506 Café,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
“We are so thankful to be the selected non-profit for the March 8th Waverly Senior Center’s 506 Café proceeds. Their work to provide ongoing activities and connections with seniors is so important in our community. We appreciate their support of our mission to assist seniors to stay in their homes and communities through our in-home services,” said Bonnie Gesell, Executive Director of The Larrabee Center.
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
The remaining 2022 506 Cafés are: April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.