In the past, I have participated in a “5-Day Retreat for Spiritual Formation” offered by Upper Room Ministries, a division of the United Methodist Church that publishes the Upper Room magazine. It was a very flexible schedule, and the environment was very peaceful and quiet throughout the entire day. In addition, they also provided each retreat attendee with a single room in which to pray and meditate in private. There was no TV or coffee maker in the room, but there was a small desk with a chair and a single bed, so the room was adequate. The day was filled with lectures, small group discussions, and bible studies that I participated in. As soon as the dinner was over, the program came to an end and no words could be spoken. The only thing we were able to do was to remain silent, thus allowing us to only talk to God.
It was stated that the main purpose of the program was to provide attendees with a chance to have a private moment with Jesus, according to the coordinator of the program. There was a request that I give my cell phones to them so that I wouldn’t have to worry about the business and ministry of the church. That was a wonderful opportunity, as I was able to look at my relationship with Jesus Christ from the perspective of a follower rather than from the perspective of a pastor. It was a great feeling to be able to stand before God as who I am, and not what I do.
I just want to say that we should set aside some time to spend alone with God, without distractions, so that we can spend some quality time with God. By doing so, we will be able to examine how we relate to God. It’s time to take a look at what’s going on in our minds at the moment. It is vitally important for us to spend time with Jesus Christ in order to hear him, to talk to him, and to think about the love he has for us and the love we have for him.
I am wondering how you feel about this? How often do you have time to spend with Jesus in private? Continue to spend regular time with Jesus if you are able to do so. If you haven’t started yet, it’s a good time to start now. It is essential for you to get right on track as his followers if you want to get on the path he intended. It is to keep Jesus in your mind and in your heart. Basically, the purpose of this is to sharpen your spiritual senses to the point where you are able to sense the presence of Jesus.
I would like to share some guidelines with you:
- Make sure that you have a quiet, isolated spot where you can focus on talking and listening to Jesus when it is time for your time with him.
- Set aside a specific time each day for prayer.
- Listen to God by opening your mind, heart, and even your physical senses to God
- Be calm and relaxed in the knowledge that God’s love and grace are surrounding you
Keep quiet with fervent eagerness and wholehearted devotion to God. When we are silent with God, we make room for God to speak to us.