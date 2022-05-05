Seven Waverly-Shell Rock athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to play at the collegiate level in four different sports. Out of the seven, three will stay local and play at Wartburg College.
Sophie Sedgwick signed to play volleyball at Wartburg next year and her teammate, Ashli Harn, signed to play in the same conference at Central College. Harn and Sedgwick have played together since the third grade and will now become conference rivals.
State wrestling tournament participant, Carter Fecht, signed to continue his wrestling career at Cornell College. Fecht wasn’t the only wrestler to sign though, as Kailey Hervol signed on to be a part of the inaugural girls' wrestling team at Simpson College.
Football teammates Kaden Bibler and Austin Dewey will stay teammates as both of them have signed on to play at Wartburg College.
“It is going to be really fun,” Bibler said. “Knowing that we have four teammates coming into Wartburg to play together it is going to be really fun and a great experience.”
Finally, Bibler, Dewey and Sedgwick will not be the only ones staying in the Cedar Valley to play at the next level.
Lauren Marsh signed to dance at the University of Northern Iowa next year.