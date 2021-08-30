The Cedar and Wapsipinicon rivers in Bremer County have either filled or left their banks over the weekend, causing some flooding in the area.
In Waverly, Seventh Avenue Southeast was overtopped near First Street Southwest along the Dry Run Creek due to backup from the Cedar River. The Waverly-Shell Rock School District put an announcement on its Facebook page advising parents to approach Southeast Elementary School from the south.
Residents in the area also reported that Fourth Street Southeast has been overtopped with water as well. Waverly Newspapers Graphic Designer Carrie Wright observed that buses were being used to transport Southeast School through the flood water.
Meanwhile, the old Kiwanis youth baseball field off of Third Avenue Southeast near the Cedar River had some flood waters covering the ball diamonds, according to Waverly Leisure Services Public Grounds Superintendent Paul Cheville.
